Warren Harding basketball standout signs with Cleveland State

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding Senior Faith Burch has officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiately at Cleveland State.

Burch chose CSU over Youngstown State, Miami of Ohio, Saint Bonaventure, UNC-Wilmington, University of Albany, University of Detroit Mercy, IPFW, and the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Last season, Burch led the Raiders to a 22-3 overall record, including a perfect 8-0 mark in the All-American Conference Red Tier.

Averaging 15.8 points and 15.0 rebounds per game as a junior, Burch led all Red Tier players in rebounding, along with posting a league-high 32 total blocked shots.

In a release from Cleveland State, Head Coach Chris Kielsmeier says that he’s ecstatic to add Burch to the Vikings’ program.

“In addition to her physical attributes, Faith’s skill set on the block, midrange slashing and her ability to knock down jumpers will make her difficult to defend. With a family history of competitors, we’re excited to add Faith’s competitive attitude, toughness and work ethic that she will display throughout her collegiate career,” Kielsmeier added.

Burch is on track to score her 1,000th career point this season.

