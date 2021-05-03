Warren Harding basketball standout makes college choice official

Warren Harding’s Diamond Phillips has committed to play college basketball at Central State.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding’s Diamond Phillips has committed to play college basketball at Central State.

She ended her time in a Raiders’ uniform with a grand total of 820 career points, 288 steals and 358 assists.

Last season, Phillips averaged 12.6 points per game.

She also tallied four steals and four assists per game for the Raiders, helping lead Warren Harding to an overall record of 13-2 in the 2020-21 campaign.

Phillips chose to play for the Marauders over Clarion.

Central State is a Division II program that competes in the Southeastern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.