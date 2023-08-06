WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Raiders’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 22 – Newton Falls
Aug. 23 – at Chaney
Aug. 24 – Lakeside
Aug. 29 – at Lakeside
Aug. 30 – at Niles
Aug. 31 – at Fitch
Sept. 5 – Canfield
Sept. 6 – at East Liverpool
Sept. 7 – at Howland
Sept. 12 – East
Sept. 13 – Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 14 – Boardman
Sept. 18 – at Ursuline
Sept. 20 – Chaney
Sept. 21 – Fitch
Sept. 27 – at East
Sept. 28 – at Canfield
Oct. 3 – Howland
Oct. 4 – Niles
Oct. 5 – at Boardman
Oct. 9 – LaBrae
Oct. 11 – at South Range
Warren G. Harding High School
Nickname: The Raiders
Colors: Black, Gold and White
School address: 860 Elm Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483
