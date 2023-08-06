WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Raiders’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:

Schedule

Aug. 22 – Newton Falls

Aug. 23 – at Chaney

Aug. 24 – Lakeside

Aug. 29 – at Lakeside

Aug. 30 – at Niles

Aug. 31 – at Fitch

Sept. 5 – Canfield

Sept. 6 – at East Liverpool

Sept. 7 – at Howland

Sept. 12 – East

Sept. 13 – Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 14 – Boardman

Sept. 18 – at Ursuline

Sept. 20 – Chaney

Sept. 21 – Fitch

Sept. 27 – at East

Sept. 28 – at Canfield

Oct. 3 – Howland

Oct. 4 – Niles

Oct. 5 – at Boardman

Oct. 9 – LaBrae

Oct. 11 – at South Range

Warren G. Harding High School

Nickname: The Raiders

Colors: Black, Gold and White

School address: 860 Elm Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483

