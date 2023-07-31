WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Raiders’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
2023 Girls Soccer Schedule
Aug. 11 – at Steubenville
Aug. 16 – at GlenOak
Aug. 19 – Ursuline
Aug. 23 – at Cardinal Mooney
Aug. 28 – at Nordonia
Aug. 30 – at Hubbard
Sept. 6 – at Fitch
Sept. 9 – Niles
Sept. 11 – Canfield
Sept. 16 – South Range
Sept. 18 – at Howland
Sept. 20 – Boardman
Sept. 25 – Fitch
Sept. 27 – at Canfield
Oct. 2 – Lake
Oct. 4 – Howland
Oct. 9 – at Boardman
2023 Boys Soccer Schedule
Aug. 17 – at Lakeside
Aug. 19 – Cardinal Mooney
Aug. 22 – at Canton McKinley
Aug. 24 – at Chardon
Aug. 29 – at Niles
Aug. 31 – at Champion
Sept. 2 – Cuyahoga Falls
Sept. 7 – at Fitch
Sept. 9 – Columbiana
Sept. 12 – at Canfield
Sept. 19 – Howland
Sept. 21 – at Boardman
Sept. 26 – Fitch
Sept. 28 – Canfield
Oct. 3 – Ursuline
Oct. 5 – at Howland
Oct. 10 – Boardman
Warren G. Harding High School
Nickname: The Raiders
Colors: Gold and White
School address: 860 Elm Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483
Stadium location: 860 Elm Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483
