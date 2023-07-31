WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Raiders’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls Soccer Schedule

Aug. 11 – at Steubenville

Aug. 16 – at GlenOak

Aug. 19 – Ursuline

Aug. 23 – at Cardinal Mooney

Aug. 28 – at Nordonia

Aug. 30 – at Hubbard

Sept. 6 – at Fitch

Sept. 9 – Niles

Sept. 11 – Canfield

Sept. 16 – South Range

Sept. 18 – at Howland

Sept. 20 – Boardman

Sept. 25 – Fitch

Sept. 27 – at Canfield

Oct. 2 – Lake

Oct. 4 – Howland

Oct. 9 – at Boardman

2023 Boys Soccer Schedule

Aug. 17 – at Lakeside

Aug. 19 – Cardinal Mooney

Aug. 22 – at Canton McKinley

Aug. 24 – at Chardon

Aug. 29 – at Niles

Aug. 31 – at Champion

Sept. 2 – Cuyahoga Falls

Sept. 7 – at Fitch

Sept. 9 – Columbiana

Sept. 12 – at Canfield

Sept. 19 – Howland

Sept. 21 – at Boardman

Sept. 26 – Fitch

Sept. 28 – Canfield

Oct. 3 – Ursuline

Oct. 5 – at Howland

Oct. 10 – Boardman

Warren G. Harding High School

Nickname: The Raiders

Colors: Gold and White

School address: 860 Elm Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483

Stadium location: 860 Elm Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the Warren G. Harding High School soccer schedule please contact support.