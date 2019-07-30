War Pigs: Hubbard’s line will lead the way in 2019

The Eagles have qualified for the playoffs in 14 of the last 19 seasons

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – “War Pigs” — That’s the rallying cry for the boys upfront in Hubbard.

“Well, that goes back to one of my old line coaches when I first started over here and it’s just kind of carried over,” says Hubbard Head Coach Brian Hoffman. “It’s just kind of a mentality, you know, that they’re going to get down and dirty and play in the trenches.”

“It’s just getting nitty and gritty,” says Eagles’ senior lineman Reese Best. “Just being the meanest ones on the field. Just bully people. That’s about it.”

“We’re just the guys upfront, the pigs, the grunts, that don’t really get any fame,” says Eagles’ senior lineman Joe Bednarik. “We’re in there, we’re in the war. We just take it for the guys in the backfield, taking the beating for them.”

And these War Pigs have seen plenty of action. In fact, senior lineman Reese Best and Joe Bednarik will both be four-year starters for the Eagles this season.

“You know, I went to the spread out of necessity to be honest with you, when I first started coaching, because we didn’t have lineman,” says Hoffman. “So when you have the luxury of starting to add those H-backs and those things to your offense, then you become a little more dynamic with what you’re able to do.”

Linemen have been the quiet key to Hubbard’s success. The Eagles have produced a thousand-yard rusher each of the last eight seasons, and senior Jermia Harris looks to be the next.

2018 – Davion Daniels (1,656)

2017 – Tyreq Moorer (1,029)

2016 – Rafael Morales (1,478)

2015 – George Hill (1,066)

2015 – Brandon Rios (1,027)

2014 – LJ Scott (2,819)

2014 – George Hill (1,106)

2013 – LJ Scott (1,867)

2013 – George Hill (1,175)

2012 – LJ Scott (1,614)

2011 – LJ Scott (1,176)

“I mean, the game is won or lost with how well you do play on both sides of the ball in that little, small close quarters there,” says Hoffman.

“Our line is the most important,” says Bednarik. “And whatever we do, will carry us however far we can go. So whatever we do will determine if we win or lose.”