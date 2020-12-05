‘War in the paint’: Poland outlasts Canfield in physical Battle of 224

The Bulldogs used size and strength to beat their rival, along with 13 points from Christian Colosimo

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys basketball team held off Canfield, 61-56 Friday in the Battle of 224 at Poland High School.

It was a scrappy and physical game throughout, with both teams trading baskets and exchanging leads.

Canfield took a 30-26 lead into halftime. After fending off a Poland rally, the Cardinals also took a 47-45 lead heading to the 4th quarter, but the Bulldogs used their size and strength down low while hitting timely free throws to seal the victory in their season opener.

“We feel good, we obviously have get better at the little things and make the easy buckets, come together as a team but overall very happy on a win for the first game,” said Christian Colosimo, Poland junior. “I couldn’t be more proud of my teammates and my coaches through the whole game so we’re excited.”



Colosimo paced Poland with 13 points, while Ross Dedo had 10 and Andrew Centofanti and Michael Gordon with 8 apiece. Canfield was led by Trey Dye with a game-high 19 points. Nick Pantelakis added 11 and Zane Muckleroy 9 for the Cardinals.

“That was war in the paint, there were people flying all over the place,” said Ken Grisdale, Poland head coach. “But we found a way, that was our goal. I mean, we had four practices prior to this game. We were down for 14 days with COVID. It’s just been a crazy start, but we figured out a way to win. Our kids did a great job in the second half. I give the Canfield kids a ton of credit because they busted their tail too.”

With the win, Poland improves to 1-0, while Canfield drops to 0-2.

More headlines from WKBN.com: