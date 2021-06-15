‘Want to be a Brown my entire career’: Browns cornerback says if conditions are right, he’ll stay in Cleveland

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns began their mandatory minicamp for the upcoming season Tuesday in Berea.

One player says that in a perfect world, he will be a Cleveland Brown his entire career.

Watch the video above to hear from Denzel Ward.

Ward says the fact that he is from Northeast Ohio and that Cleveland drafted him out of college makes the Browns a special team for him.

He also said that the team has the potential to have the best cornerback groups in the league.

“I think we can be dominant,” Ward said on Tuesday. “You can never have enough corners, and all of those guys can play and they’ve shown that. So everybody has to come out here and compete and do our job, and everything else will take care of itself.”