LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty girls basketball team captured the MVAC conference championship on Monday after the Leopards topped Champion 59-51.

Watch the video above to hear from the team following the win.

“Very good feeling. We have had some great teams but we just have not been able to finish,” said head coach Deidre Watson. “Girls talked about if we lost we would have shared it, we wanted to outright, I told them if you want the whole pie, have the pie. They came out and produced, weathered the storm. Champion is a great team, a good battle.”

Demi Watson led the Leopards with 14 points while Aaliyah Foster had 13 and Cianna Smith added 10.

“It is definitely a big thing,” Smith said. “We have been waiting on it, we have been working hard for it. So we are just so glad to have it, win this game and get it.”

With the win, Liberty moves to 18-1 on the season.