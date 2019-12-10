Walker scores 22, Celts beat Cavs 110-88 in Hayward’s return

BOSTON (AP) – Kemba Walker led Boston’s balanced scoring with 22 points, Gordon Hayward had 14 points in his return from a broken hand and the Celtics remained unbeaten at home with a 110-88 victory over the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers. Jaylen Brown had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Jayson Tatum added 19 points with 11 boards for Boston, which improved to 10-0 at TD Garden. The Cavaliers have lost seven straight games and 13 of 14.

