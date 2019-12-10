Walker scores 22, Celts beat Cavs 110-88 in Hayward’s return

Sports

Celtics remained unbeaten at home with a 110-88 victory over the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers.

by: By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Cleveland Cavaliers logo in front of a basketball.

BOSTON (AP) – Kemba Walker led Boston’s balanced scoring with 22 points, Gordon Hayward had 14 points in his return from a broken hand and the Celtics remained unbeaten at home with a 110-88 victory over the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers. Jaylen Brown had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Jayson Tatum added 19 points with 11 boards for Boston, which improved to 10-0 at TD Garden. The Cavaliers have lost seven straight games and 13 of 14.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com