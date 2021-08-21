Walk-on Karlis, Salem alum, kicked for Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – Rich Karlis ran track as a sophomore and junior in high school before going out for Salem’s football team as a senior to serve as the Quakers’ punter and kicker. From there, he walked onto the Cincinnati Bearcats’ team in college as a punter before settling in as the team’s placekicker.

As a senior for the Bearcats in 1980, who went 2-9, Karlis made 12 extra points and 10 field goals (42 points). He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oilers in 1981. The barefoot kicker found a home in Denver where he spent the next 7 seasons kicking the ball for the Broncos.

The most memorable kick of his career came at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in the 1986 AFC Championship game when he kicked the game-winning field goal against the Browns to send the Broncos to Super Bowl XXI.

1980 Cincinnati’s Results

Bearcats 23 Miami, OH 13

Louisville 20 Bearcats 0

Bearcats 14 Memphis 10

Richmond 24 Bearcats 10

Temple 23 Bearcats 7

South Carolina 49 Bearcats 7

Villanova 23 Bearcats 6

Wichita State 13 Bearcats 8

Rutgers 24 Bearcats 7

Tulsa 31 Bearcats 13

West Virginia 41 Bearcats 27

