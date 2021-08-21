Walk-on Karlis, Salem alum, kicked for Cincinnati

Sports

Countdown to college football features area athletes and games

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cincinatti Bearcats and Salem Quakers Football

Adobe Stock

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – Rich Karlis ran track as a sophomore and junior in high school before going out for Salem’s football team as a senior to serve as the Quakers’ punter and kicker. From there, he walked onto the Cincinnati Bearcats’ team in college as a punter before settling in as the team’s placekicker.

As a senior for the Bearcats in 1980, who went 2-9, Karlis made 12 extra points and 10 field goals (42 points). He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oilers in 1981. The barefoot kicker found a home in Denver where he spent the next 7 seasons kicking the ball for the Broncos.

The most memorable kick of his career came at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in the 1986 AFC Championship game when he kicked the game-winning field goal against the Browns to send the Broncos to Super Bowl XXI.

1980 Cincinnati’s Results
Bearcats 23 Miami, OH 13
Louisville 20 Bearcats 0
Bearcats 14 Memphis 10
Richmond 24 Bearcats 10
Temple 23 Bearcats 7
South Carolina 49 Bearcats 7
Villanova 23 Bearcats 6
Wichita State 13 Bearcats 8
Rutgers 24 Bearcats 7
Tulsa 31 Bearcats 13
West Virginia 41 Bearcats 27

Countdown to College Football
August 14 – Top sports star in 1942 wins Heisman
August 15 – Before politics, Traficant started at QB for Pitt
August 16 – Roger Staubach meets Youngstown State
August 17 – “Best linebacker I ever coached” says Woody Hayes
August 18 – Sherman “Tank” runs wild for Miami of Ohio
August 19 – Sugar Bowl MVP aids Pitt in title game
August 20 – Lombardi award winner called New Castle home
August 21 – Walk-on Karlis kicks for Cincinnati
August 22 – K-State registers 1st bowl victory; Coleman named MVP
August 23 – Burke’s 400-yard game lifts Michigan State past Brady & Michigan
August 24 – Clarett shines for Buckeyes in memorable season
August 25 – Syracuse’s workhorse from Struthers
August 26 – Missouri’s dual-threat quarterback boosts Tigers to top Nebraska
August 27 – Penn State QB guides Nittany Lion faithful to Rose Bowl

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com