NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald’s Sierra Schrader drove in the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh to secure the Blue Devils’s 3-2 win over East Palestine in the Division IV District Semifinals Wednesday.
Sarah Lorello tied the game 2-2 with a double to the wall earlier in the seventh inning.
McDonald Pitcher Bree Callow took a perfect game into the seventh inning, but allowed two runs in the top of the frame.
Kenzee Johnson provided an RBI single for the Bulldogs in the setback.
East Palestine ends the season with a record of 17-7.
McDonald improves to 16-4 overall. The Blue Devils advance to face East Canton in the Division IV District Finals Thursday at 5PM at Jackson-Milton Elementary School.
Walk-off winner: McDonald rallies past East Palestine in District thriller
