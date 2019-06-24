Walk it Off! Scrappers grab walk-off win over Doubledays for series win

A wild pitch helped the Scrappers get the win over Auburn Sunday to move to 4 games over .500

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers used a wild pitch in the 11th inning to win the series over the Doubledays at Eastwood Field 2-1.

With runners on the corners in the 11th, Pearson McMahan delivered a pitch in the dirt that got all the way to the backstop, allowing George Valera to trot home and score the winning run.

Offense was hard to come by on the night with the two teams posting just 10 hits that featured eight scoreless innings.

The win allowed the Scrappers to avoid dropping their first series of the year as they improve to 7-3.

Mahoning Valley now hits the road and will head to State College to begin a series with the Spikes Tuesday night.