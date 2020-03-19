Waiting game – OHSAA continues indefinite postponement of winter sports; spring schedule remains tentative

OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass says canceling the winter tournaments and spring sports is "absolutely on the table", but that decision has not yet been made.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA has continued with an indefinite postponement of the remaining high school winter sports events and says the spring sports schedule in Ohio is still following a tentative schedule, based on the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It was a week ago, that OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass indefinitely postponed the Girls State Basketball Tournament as well as the Boys Regional Basketball Tournament, along with the State Wrestling and Ice Hockey Tournaments in Columbus due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Snodgrass says canceling the tournaments and all high school spring sports is “absolutely on the table”, but that decision has not been made as of Thursday.



A week ago, the OHSAA implemented a three-week no-contact period for all high school coaches.



Two Valley basketball teams in Ohio were still alive in tournament play, including the Chaney boys basketball team at Regionals and the West Branch girls team in the Division II state semifinals.



