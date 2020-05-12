Wait & See: “What a great opportunity Raider football has within its’ grasp,” Reynolds’ Mull says

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – “I’m not one to stand back and watch things unfold, but that’s how we’re being forced to take things,” says Reynolds’ coach Josh Mull as he awaits word regarding how things will move forward with the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic looming. “It’s bothersome, since I know what a great opportunity Raider football has within its’ grasp.”

Reynolds opened last year by winning each of their first four games before advancing to the district semifinals. The Raiders have finished back-to-back seasons with a winning record after last year’s 7-4 mark.

“I’m in constant contact with my administration as to when we can get to work and prepare for the upcoming season. At this point, we are awaiting, the PIAA to lift it’s decree, which was sent out during spring sports that prohibits organized practices and workouts, either by coaches or players. Many of the young men are contacting me constantly, wanting to know, when we can get back to the weight room and begin summer conditioning workouts. I’ve sent them links to do at home workouts and hope that they stay active.”

Speaking of workouts, coach Mull’s son – Aidan – has been working out in the driveway with Tractor tires, dumbbells, tires attached to running harness and sleds. “If I know my players,” Mull remarks. “There are many others doing the same things.”

“I saw a Facebook post from a parent last week,” Mull recalls, “that a few neighborhood kids got together to run some routes and play catch, but other than that it is unfortunately a waiting game. Being a man who likes to have a game plan, I’m uneasy right now, since we are unsure of what the future holds.”

Reynolds returns many linemen (along the offensive and defensive fronts). Seniors Luke Faber and Rocco John-Daniello – both First-Team selections – will be back to anchor the offensive line. Cole Toy (1265 yards rushing, 15 TDs, 11 catches) returns after leading the team in rushing a year ago. Jordan DeCarmen (2018: 1006 yards rushing, 10 TDs) is back after rushing for over 1,000-yards in 2018. Aidan Mull (104 yards rushing, 3 TDs) will be back at fullback while Luca Tofani was a Second-Team receiver a year ago. The staff is hopeful that Brayden McCloskey will replace his brother Bryce (895 yards passing; 288 yards rushing) to develop into their quarterback. Young defenders at the linebacker and safety positions will have their chance to find time at each spot with the graduation of All-Region selections Bryce McCloskey (50 tackles) and Sean O’Hara (32 tackles).