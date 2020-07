The Pirates managed just three hits. Josh Bell had a single and scored Pittsburgh's lone run

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered, Adam Wainwright pitched six solid innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 on Saturday.

Wainwright pitched out of a bases loaded, no-out jam in the second, giving up just one run.

He retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced as the Cardinals beat the Pirates for the 12th time in their last 13 games.

The Pirates managed just three hits. Josh Bell had a single and scored Pittsburgh’s lone run.