Wagner’s 6TD performance moves Reynolds to next round

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Jalen Wagner scored six touchdowns Friday night in a 56-27 victory for Reynolds (6-4) over Eisenhower (7-3) in Titusville.
Wagner was unstoppable in the game, totaling nearly 350 yards rushing with over 400 all-purpose yards.
The Raiders will move on to face Cochranton (8-0) after their 14-12 victory over Maplewood.
