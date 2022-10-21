GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Jalen Wagner now sits alone atop the all-time leading rushers in Reynolds history.
Wagner’s touchdown run late in the third quarter of a 42-14 win over Lakeview (PA) Friday night moved him to the top of the list for rushing yards in Raiders’ history.
The record was previously held by Ron Park.
