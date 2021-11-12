Wagner, Reynolds blank Cochranton

(WKBN) – The Reynolds Raiders blanked previously unbeaten Cochranton 23-0 Friday night to repeat as District 10 1A champions, their sixth overall District title. They will move on next week to the PIAA state tournament.

Jalen Wagner had 139 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns for Reynolds in the win.

The Raiders move to 7-4 on the season while Cochranton falls to 8-1.