Vuletich scores 29 as Western Reserve returns to district final for 4th consecutive year

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve is on their way back to the district championship game for the fourth straight year after their 57-33 win over Maplewood Wednesday night.
The Lady Devils led by 25 at halftime (32-7).
Danielle Vuletich paced Reserve with 29 points. Number 24 scored at least six points in each quarter. Brooke Shantz added nine points.
Maplewood was led by Marissa Ventura, who scored 18 as she sank four three-point shots. The junior guard tallied 17 points or more in 14 of her 25 games played this campaign.
The Rockets’ season comes to an end with a record of 17-8.
Division IV Northeast 2 District Championship (Saturday at 4 p.m.)
East Canton vs. Western Reserve