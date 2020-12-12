Vuletich leads Western Reserve past Dalton in back-and-forth encounter

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Danielle Vuletich tallied a double-double as Western Reserve continues their unbeaten season at 3-0 following their 36-33 win this afternoon over Dalton.
Vuletich finished her day with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocked shots. Olivia Pater also scored in double-figures with 10 points. Kennedy Miller also had 9 points.
Dalton led by a point at halftime (17-16); however, Reserve outscored the Bulldogs 20-16 in the game’s final 16 minutes.
The Lady Devils will play at Jackson-Milton on Monday.
Freshman Addesa Miller led Dalton in scoring with 10 points. Mia Weaver added 9 for the Lady Bulldogs. Dalton returns to action on Thursday when they travel to Waynedale.