Vuletich leads Western Reserve past Dalton in back-and-forth encounter

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Danielle Vuletich tallied a double-double as Western Reserve continues their unbeaten season at 3-0 following their 36-33 win this afternoon over Dalton.

Vuletich finished her day with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocked shots. Olivia Pater also scored in double-figures with 10 points. Kennedy Miller also had 9 points.

Dalton led by a point at halftime (17-16); however, Reserve outscored the Bulldogs 20-16 in the game’s final 16 minutes.

The Lady Devils will play at Jackson-Milton on Monday.

Freshman Addesa Miller led Dalton in scoring with 10 points. Mia Weaver added 9 for the Lady Bulldogs. Dalton returns to action on Thursday when they travel to Waynedale.

