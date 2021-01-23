Vuletich and Miller lead Western Reserve past Crestview

Danielle Vuletich and Kennedy Miller combined for 34 points

Western Reserve Blue Devils High School Basketball

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Danielle Vuletich and Kennedy Miller combined for 34 points as Western Reserve gets by Crestview on the road, 56-47.

Vuletich led the Lady Devils with 18 points and 7 boards. Miller had 16 points (4 rebounds) and Brooke Schantz added 11.

Reserve (10-4) outscored Crestview in the fourth quarter, 16-9, to maintain their advantage.

On Monday, Western Reserve is scheduled to meet Mineral Ridge.

Payton Huff and Krista Perry scored 15 and 12 points respectively for Crestview.

The Lady Rebels fall to 8-7 as they’ll welcome Memorial on Monday.

