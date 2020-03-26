Voytik to Westminster: A family affair

Sharon quarterback Lane Voytik is following in his father's footsteps by playing at Westminster College

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Playing quarterback runs in the Voytik family.

Sharon senior Lane Voytik owns the Mercer County passing record with over 8,500 yards. His cousin Matt Voytik put up big numbers at Hickory, accounting for 3,000 total yards his senior year. His other cousin Chad Voytik, who played quarterback at Pitt, broke a high school record in Tennessee with over 5,000 yards passing.

“Well, we’re all very competitive from the start,” Lane said. “We all want to be better than each other, and my dad started that.”

Lane’s dad Brian Voytik played quarterback as well and started for Westminster College in the mid-1980s.

Lane will follow in his father’s footsteps at Westminster.

Sharon’s most prolific passer will now look to make his own mark in the Titans’ record book, playing his college ball less than 20 minutes away from home and giving his family and friends the opportunity to watch him play.

“Also, I can come home whenever I want,” Lane said. “On Friday night, I can come watch [Sharon High School football] and then Saturday, I can go play my game. So it’s a great experience to be in. At the end of the day, high school is high school, and they should expect in college that one day I’ll be at that level again.”

It will be more than just football for Lane at Westminster College next year. The Sharon grad also plans on studying pre-med, all while helping the Titans bring home a trophy.

“I feel like that’s every incoming player’s goal is to make the program better and hopefully hoist that trophy,” Lane said. “Personally, I want to, because I’m used to that here. So I want to continue that into college and hopefully bring Westminster home a trophy.”