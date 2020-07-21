VOTE: What should the Cleveland Indians do with Francisco Lindor?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians will open the shortened 60-game regular season Friday night against the Royals at Progressive Field.
With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2021 season, Shortstop Francisco Lindor’s future in Cleveland remains in doubt.
The Indians’ front office has failed in recent attempts to sign him to a long-term contract, and he was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason.
Cleveland’s harsh financial reality leaves the Indians in a difficult spot with Lindor.
Trading him sooner, the team can acquire greater value in terms of quantity and quality of prospects.
Holding onto him causes his value to diminish as he approaches free agency, and the franchise will receive a much lesser return.
As a bona-fide contender, the Indians can also elect to allow his current contract to play out through the 2021 season, and continue trying to find a way to sign him to a coveted long-term deal.
In five Major League seasons, Lindor is a career .288 hitter with 130 home runs and 284 RBI’s. He is also a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a two-time Silver Slugger.