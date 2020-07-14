VOTE: What should the Cleveland Indians change their nickname to?

Sports Team 27 wants to know your preference on what the new Cleveland baseball team name should be if a change takes place.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – On July 3, the Cleveland Indians announced that discussions are currently underway to explore the possibility of changing the nickname of the franchise.

The Cleveland Indians have been in existence since 1915. The NFL franchise in Washington has officially retired the “Redskins” name and logo, which has raised the pressure on other teams like the Indians and Braves to make changes.

Sports Team 27 wants to hear from valley baseball fans regarding their preference on what the new Cleveland baseball team name should be, provided that a change takes place.

View the poll below to cast your vote. If you are viewing this in the WKBN app, click here to cast your vote.