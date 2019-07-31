VOTE: Top local high school football coach all-time

Valley high school football fans are invited to cast their vote for which coach they consider the best of all-time.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the years, the valley has been a hotbed for some of the top high school football coaches in the entire country.



Sports Team 27 has compiled a list of some of the best coaches that have patrolled local sidelines, along with their impressive coaching resumes.

Fans are invited to cast their vote for which coach they consider the best of all-time. If there’s a local coach missing from the list, fans can likewise write-in the names for additional nominees.

Ron Berdis – Chaney (1987-2006)

– Career record: 128-73

– Led Cowboys to 8 playoff appearances and the 1997 Division III State Finalist

– 14 City Series Titles

Jack Pierson

– Began his coaching career in 1956 at South Range and finished his last season at Mathews in 2010.

– Spent stints at South Range, McDonald, Howland, Niles, Jackson-Milton, Hollywood Hills (FL), Mathews

– Standout player at Ursuline and YSU



Dick Angle

– Career record: 262-161-3

– Lakeview (PA), Ursuline, Howland

– 12 Conference Championships, 2 State Semifinal Appearances

Don Bucci

Career record: 306-89-5

1955-1960, Mt. Carmel (22-10)

1966-1999, Mooney (284-79-5)

PJ Fecko

– Career record: 155-74

– Cardinal Mooney (2000-Present)

– Won 4 State Titles (2004, 2006, 2009, 2011)

Dan Reardon

– 72-39 at Ursuline

– 2 seasons at Poudre HS (CO) and 1 at Wheat Ridge HS (CO)

– 30-15 at Canton McKinley

– 3 State Championships (2008-2010)

Andy Golubic, Jr.

– 125-40-3, 16 years at McDonald

– 1978-90, 1997-99

1980: 10-0

1988: 10-0

Tony Mason

– 47-3-6, 6 years at Niles (1958-1963)

– Did not lose a single game during his final four years at the helm (36-0-3)

– 1963: State Champion

– 1961: State Champion

– Left Niles to take an assistant coaching position at Michigan under Bump Elliott

– Coached Cincinnati Bearcats from 1973-76 and Arizona from 1977-79.

Jeff Bayuk

– 193 career wins

– Began coaching at Canfield in 1986

– Hubbard (1991-2006)

– Campbell (2007-2009)

– JFK (2014-Present)

– Led Hubbard Eagles to 6 TAC-8 championships

– Led Campbell to their first playoff appearance in 2009 since 1999

– Led JFK to the 2016 State Championship

Bill Bohren

– Career record: 295-174-6

– Stops at Ottawa-Glandorf, Steubenville (1975-77), Portsmouth, Lakeview (1979-83), Boardman, Butler (PA), Salem, Niles, LaBrae, Southington

– 1987 Division I State Finalist at Boardman

– Led Salem to their first league championship in 1994 (Metro Athletic Co-Champs)

– Led Niles to their first ever playoff appearance (1999).

Tony Napolet

– 214 wins, 29 years

– 12 State playoff appearances

– 1991 Division IV State title

– 2006 Division V state finalist

– 1970-1972 at JFK (’71: 10-0), overall 26-2-2

– 1973-1978 at Niles, overall 35-24-1

– 1991-1998 at JFK, overall 107-43

Pierre Hill

– 81-32-7, 1930-1942 at Harding



Thom McDaniels

– Canton McKinley (1982-97), 134 wins including 1997 state title

– Harding (2000-2006), 63-21

– 2002 State Finalist

Phil Annarella

Career record: 246-146-3

– 1990: 14-0 (Won Division I state championship)

– ‘90 was the year Harding/Reserve consolidated

Joe Rich

– ICL Champions 4 of 5 years (1963-64, 1966-67) at Mineral Ridge



Mineral Ridge

1967: 8-0

1964: 9-0

1963: 8-0-1

St. Mary’s

1950: 8-0

Bob Price

McDonald

1970: 8-0-1 (ICL Champs)

1969: 9-0 (ICL Champs, State Champion)

1968: 9-0 (ICL Champs)

Howard McGowan

McDonald

1936: 8-0-1

1934: 6-0-2

1932: 7-0

1931: 8-0

Terry Verrelli

– 314 career wins at Wilmington (1978-90, 1992-2017)

– 2008 Class AA State Champion(3 State Final appearances)

– 14 District Championhips

Jim Wildman

– 259-104-7 in two stints at Sharon

– 2-time PIAA Class AAA State Finalist (1994, 1995)

Lou Falconi

– Career record: 210-91-6

– Farrell (1980-2006)

– PIAA Class A Champions 1995 and 1996

Frank Amato

– Career record: 156-67-9

– Reynolds (1969-1980, 1982-1992)

– Played DB for Purdue, is now an assistant at Thiel College.

Bob Stone

– Career record: 222-75-6

– Greenville (1978-2006)

– 3 undefeated seasons. 4 District 10 championships (1993, 96, 97, 99)

Lindy Lauro

– Career record: 220-104-15

– New Castle (1961-1992)

– 2 WPIAL titles (1967, 1973), co-championship (1975)

– Six undefeated seasons

– Played in the NFL for the Chicago Cardinals

Phil Bridenbaugh

– Career record: 265-65-25

– New Castle (1922-1955)

– During his 1st 3 years, New Castle went 28-0-2

– In 1937, Bridenbaugh’s Hurricanes defeated Massillon 7-0 snapping their 26-game win streak (Tigers were coached by Paul Brown)

Paul Cusick

– 165-91 overall

– 15 playoff appearances since 2000

Bob Spaite

– Career record: 186-125-4

– Southern (1989-1993)

– Columbiana (1994-Present)

Dan Yeagley

– Career record: 202-69

– 2 State Semifinal Appearances (2005, 2017)

Paul Piccirilli

– Career record: 207-73

– Coached at Sharpsville for 24 years (1996-Present)

– 1997 Class A PIAA champs

– 1973 Sharpsville graduate; lettered in football, basketball and baseball.

Jarrett Samuels

– Career record: 116-31

– 11 years at Farrell (2 stints)

– 2018 State Football Championship

– Seven District 10 Championships