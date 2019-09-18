Volleyball titans meet on MyYTV this Thursday

State ranked Crestview welcomes LaBrae

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The cameras will be rolling on a marquee volleyball matchup this Thursday when LaBrae travels to Crestview to face the state ranked Rebels.

High School Volleyball Match of the Week

Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7 pm (LIVE on MyYTV)

LaBrae (10-3) at Crestview (12-0)

Last 3 Meetings

Aug. 27, 2019 – Crestview, 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-14)

Sept. 20, 2018 – Crestview, 3-0 (25-21, 25-10, 25-11)

Aug. 28, 2018 – Crestview, 3-1 (25-9, 25-12, 23-25, 25-13)

Last Meeting

-In 3 games, Crestview’s Tess Neville finished with 16 kills while Molly Emch and Brenna Auer each had 7. Lucy Montgomery had 38 assists. Cassie Cope closed out the night with 17 digs and Auer had 12.

Game Notes

-Crestview was ranked #12 in the initial OHSVCA Coaches Poll.

-Since falling to Crestview on August 27, the Vikings have won 7 of their last 8 matches. In their 10 wins, LaBrae has swept their opponents (3 games to 0) 8 times. Senior Tiana Drake has put together a kill percentage of 47.8%. Sophomore Ashley Monroe closed out her 13th game with 285 digs on the season.

-Crestview has won 34 of 39 games this year. Through September 16, Tess Neville is posting a kill percentage of 46.7% and a 23.2% of ace percentage. Lauren Montgomery has compiled 346 assists. Brenna Auer and Amelia Montgomery have registered 147 and 123 digs respectively.

Tournament History

Regional Champions (Area)

Crestview, 4 (1998, 1997, 1995, 1990)

Fitch, 3 (2003, 2001, 1999)

Mineral Ridge, 2 (1998, 1995)

Salem, 2 (2007, 1999)

Girard, 1 (2002)

Jackson-Milton, 1 (1989)

United, 1 (2000)

Upcoming Schedule

LaBrae

Sept. 24 – Champion

Sept. 26 – at Brookfield

Oct. 1 – Liberty

Crestview

Sept. 21 – at Salem

Sept. 24 – Brookfield

Sept. 26 – at Liberty