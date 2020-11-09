Visgitis begins year #1 at West Middlesex

West Middlesex Big Reds
Coach: Chris Visgitis
2019-20 Record: 9-14 (5-7, Region 2)
Returning Starters: Seniors – Chris Smith and Hunter Smith. Sophomore – Richie Preston
…First-year head coach Chris Visgitis expects his group, “to develop as a team and as individual players as the season progresses. Winning will be a by-product of that team growth and development. We’ll keep pushing forward and working to reach our full potential.”
Richie Preston led the team in scoring with 11.3-points per game as a freshman. Preston scored in double-figures 14 times. Hunter Smith and Chris Smith averaged 5.4 and 3.7 points per game respectively.
“We have good depth that includes some extremely fast, athletic players that should allow us to play aggressively both defensively and offensively,” states Visgitis. “We have a good mixture of scorers, size and experience will hopefully help us with our offensive efforts as well. Practicing at a consistently high-level and intensity should translate into good game execution and success.”
2020-21 Schedule
West Middlesex
Dec. 11 – at Fairview Tournament
Dec. 12 – at Fairview Tournament
Dec. 16 – at Jamestown
Dec. 18 – Kennedy Catholic
Dec. 22 – at Commodore Perry
Dec. 28 – at Conneaut Tournament
Dec. 29 – at Conneaut Tournament
Jan. 2 – Hoops for the Cure Classic
Jan. 5 – Farrell
Jan. 9 – at Sharpsville
Jan. 12 – Rocky Grove
Jan. 14 -Mercer
Jan. 16 – at Reynolds
Jan. 19 – at Lakeview
Jan. 22 – Jamestown
Jan. 26 – at Kennedy Catholic
Jan. 28 – Commodore Perry
Jan. 30 – at Iroquois
Feb. 5 – at Rocky Grove
Feb. 9 – at Mercer
Feb. 12 – Reynolds
Feb. 16 – Lakeview