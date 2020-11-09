Visgitis begins year #1 at West Middlesex

West Middlesex Big Reds

Coach: Chris Visgitis

2019-20 Record: 9-14 (5-7, Region 2)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Chris Smith and Hunter Smith. Sophomore – Richie Preston

…First-year head coach Chris Visgitis expects his group, “to develop as a team and as individual players as the season progresses. Winning will be a by-product of that team growth and development. We’ll keep pushing forward and working to reach our full potential.”

Richie Preston led the team in scoring with 11.3-points per game as a freshman. Preston scored in double-figures 14 times. Hunter Smith and Chris Smith averaged 5.4 and 3.7 points per game respectively.

“We have good depth that includes some extremely fast, athletic players that should allow us to play aggressively both defensively and offensively,” states Visgitis. “We have a good mixture of scorers, size and experience will hopefully help us with our offensive efforts as well. Practicing at a consistently high-level and intensity should translate into good game execution and success.”

2020-21 Schedule

West Middlesex

Dec. 11 – at Fairview Tournament

Dec. 12 – at Fairview Tournament

Dec. 16 – at Jamestown

Dec. 18 – Kennedy Catholic

Dec. 22 – at Commodore Perry

Dec. 28 – at Conneaut Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Conneaut Tournament

Jan. 2 – Hoops for the Cure Classic

Jan. 5 – Farrell

Jan. 9 – at Sharpsville

Jan. 12 – Rocky Grove

Jan. 14 -Mercer

Jan. 16 – at Reynolds

Jan. 19 – at Lakeview

Jan. 22 – Jamestown

Jan. 26 – at Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 28 – Commodore Perry

Jan. 30 – at Iroquois

Feb. 5 – at Rocky Grove

Feb. 9 – at Mercer

Feb. 12 – Reynolds

Feb. 16 – Lakeview