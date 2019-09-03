VIP treatment: Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. host Chaney football team

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney Football Team paid a visit to the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea Tuesday, and the Cowboys received the VIP treatment.
All players received a pair of Nike Air Max 720’s, which were presented by Odell Beckham Junior himself. Over 100 pairs of shoes were passed out to the team.
Beckham met with the team to discuss life lessons, stressing the importance of an education, and staying dedicated.
The project is a combined effort from Nike and NFL 100.
Chaney returns to action this Friday night at home against Beechwood.
