MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins connected with rookie Jordan Addison for two first-half touchdowns, Camryn Bynum intercepted San Francisco’s Brock Purdy twice in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Vikings beat the 49ers 22-17 on Monday night.

Christian McCaffrey scored twice for the 49ers (5-2), who lost their second straight game for the first time in a 34-game stretch.

Addison had the play of the game when he wrestled a contested pass from 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward in the closing seconds of the second quarter, spun away from his defender and jogged into the end zone for a 60-yard score to put the Vikings ahead 16-7 going into the break.

Addison, stepping up in a big way with superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson sidelined by a hamstring injury, had seven catches for 124 yards in his breakout game on a prime-time stage. The first-round draft pick from USC, who left the game briefly with leg cramps, also had a 14-yard reception on third-and-4 on what looked like the game-sealing drive for Minnesota (3-4).

But Greg Joseph, who missed an earlier extra point, pulled a 50-yard field goal wide right.

With no timeouts and 1:11 left, the 49ers took possession at their 40. Purdy, who was picked off with 5:30 remaining at the Minnesota 30 after an apparent mix-up with wide receiver Jajuan Jennings, completed two short throws to reach the Minnesota 40. But Bynum zeroed in on a pass over the middle for Ray-Ray McCloud III and jumped over the receiver for the interception.

INJURY REPORT

49ers: LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles departed after an ankle injury that covering the third quarter kickoff. … LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) returned from a one-game absence.

Vikings: LB Brian Asamoah limped off after colliding on the kickoff with Flannigan-Fowles. … LG Ezra Cleveland (foot) didn’t play, replaced by Dalton Risner.

UP NEXT

49ers: Host Cincinnati on Sunday.

Vikings: Visit Green Bay on Sunday.