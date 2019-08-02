VIDEO: YSU’s John Barnes discusses 5-year contract extension

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State has agreed to a five-year contract extension with Women’s Basketball Head Coach John Barnes.
The extension includes the 2019-20 through 2022-23 seasons plus a university option for the 2023-24 season.
Barnes has led the Penguins to four postseason appearances in the last six years.
Under his watch, the Penguins have won 104 games with two appearances each in the Women’s NIT and the Women’s Basketball Invitational over his first six seasons.
Watch the video to hear the Barnes’ reaction to signing the new deal.