Video of Callie Brownson field sobriety test; Browns coach Stefanski weighs in

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson, who pleaded no contest to a drunken driving charge, was found guilty by a judge in Brunswick Mayor’s Court Tuesday.

Brownson was fined $700 and will have to take part in a three-day driver’s intervention program in lieu of jail.

The 31-year-old faced charges for driving under the influence and speeding, according to court documents.

Callie Brownson pulled over by Brunswick Police

Her blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, records said. The incident happened on Pearl Road in Brunswick in the early-morning hours of May 27.

According to the police report, the officer pulled Brownson over for speeding. The officer said Brownson smelled of alcohol and that her eyes were bloodshot.

She told the officer she had two glasses of alcohol.

“I have concerns about your ability to operate a vehicle safely,” the officer said.

She failed the field sobriety test and breathalyzer, according to the report.

Callie Brownson field sobriety test, Brunswick police body camera

You can watch the video from the officer’s body camera above.

Brownson’s attorney said two additional charges were dropped. Attorney Kevin Spellacy declined to comment further.

The Browns released the following statement:

“We aware of the incident and are extremely disappointed that a member of our organization put themselves in this situation. We take this matter very seriously and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions.”

Brownson does not have any prior OVI convictions, according to a police report.

“We’re working with the league on the appropriate punishment,” Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said in a press conference Wednesday.

He said she is currently suspended.

“She’s extremely remorseful. I’ve spoken to her many times. And she’ll learn from this.”

A reporter asked Coach Stefanski if it would cost Brownson her job with the Browns.

He responded with a simple, “No.”

Brownson was hired by head coach Kevin Stefanski last year, making her one of the few female coaches in the NFL.

Callie Brownson during practice on August 18, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

She became the first female position coach in NFL history by handling game-day duties for Cleveland’s tight ends against Jacksonville.

Brownson was part of league history again when the Browns played Washington. With Football Team full-year intern Jennifer King and official Sarah Thomas, it was the first time there were female coaches for both teams and a female officiating.