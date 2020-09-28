Victory Monday: Breaking down Cleveland’s win in the Orange and Brown show

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s another victory Monday in the city of Cleveland as the Browns beat the Washington Football Team on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, 34-20, for back-to-back wins. This is the first time the Browns have been over .500 in a season in six years.

Join FOX 8 Sports Anchors P.J. Ziegler and John Telich Mondays at 3 p.m. as they go unscripted talking about Sunday’s game. The duo will take about the defensive turnovers and how the offense was able to capitalize. Is Nick Chubb the best running back in the league? And what about Baker Mayfield ending his eight-game interception streak? We’ll dive into all that and more when you join us this afternoon.

