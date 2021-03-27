Veteran lineman returning to Steelers after changing his mind in free agency

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu is reportedly returning to the Steelers on a two-year deal after having a change of heart in free agency.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the signing.
He initially agreed to a two-year contract with Jacksonville when free agency began.
Alualu was originally drafted by the Jaguars with the number 10 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He recorded a pair of sacks last season for the Steelers.
NFL Network reports that after agreeing to a contract with Jacksonville, Alualu tested positive for COVID-19. He was forced to stay in Pittsburgh for ten days in isolation. That period of time at home led him to more carefully consider his decision, which ultimately changed since he did not want to uproot his family.