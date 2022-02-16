LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia High School school board voted to hire longtime Valley head football coach John Protopapa to lead the Bears program.

The Bears will be the 60-year-old’s seventh program he has lead in the Valley.

Protopapa previously had stops at Rayen, Lowellville, East Palestine, Campbell, Chaney and most recently Mathews in 2020.

Last season he was an assistant at East.

Protopapa led Lowellville to its first playoff victory in 2002, beating Leetonia 26-0 in the first round.

He takes over for Paul Hulea who stepped down after the 2021 season.