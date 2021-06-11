Veteran Golfers Association holding tournaments in the Valley this weekend

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Avalon Golf and Country Club is preparing to welcome the Veteran Golf Association and its members Saturday afternoon.

Roughly 50 local veterans will be participating in a tournament at the course.

The Veteran Golfers Association aims to enrich the lives of veterans and their families through the camaraderie and sportsmanship of golf.

This is the second year Avalon Golf and Country Club has hosted the event. The club is looking forward to welcoming the veterans back.

“A lot of these guys have gone through more than you can imagine and they keep it inside and people don’t know,” said Mike Case, Director of Account Management at Avalon Golf and Country Club. “Anytime they can get out and about and have some fun and forget about that stuff and just meet and talk to other people and find out some of the things they’ve gone through is really exciting.”

The Veteran Golfers Association will also have a tournament on Sunday at Squaw Creek Golf Course in Vienna.