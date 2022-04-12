BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman high school has found its next head wrestling coach. Veteran coach Hadi Hadi will be recommended to the school board for approval later this month.

Hadi has spent the last 11 years as the head wrestling coach at Liberty high school. During that time, he compiled a (137-43) overall record.

He has also served as an assistant coach at both Austintown Fitch and Hubbard. Hadi was also the head football coach at Leetonia high school from 2015 to 2018.

Hadi will replace long-time head coach Dom Mancini, who left the Spartan’s program after 21 years. During that span, Mancini helped develop over 26 state qualifiers, 16 state placers and one state champion.