Veteran Bill Bohren named head coach at Mathews, eyes 300th career win

The 86-year-old is currently just five wins shy of 300 for his career, which began back in 1968

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran Bill Bohren has been officially approved as the new head football coach at Mathews.

The hire became official at a school board meeting in the high school gymnasium on Friday evening.

The 86-year-old Bohren is currently just five wins shy of 300 for his career, which began back in 1968. He has posted an overall career record of 295-171-6.

His head coaching career includes stops at Ottawa-Glandorf, Steubenville, Portsmouth, Lakeview, Youngstown Boardman, Butler (PA), Salem, Niles McKinley, Leavittsburg LaBrae and Southington.

