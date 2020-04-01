“Very rarely do you get a re-do” – YSU’s Bertolini explains NCAA eligibility ruling and why his seniors are coming back

The YSU baseball team was off to one of their best starts in program history and will have nearly the exact same team back next season to compete for a Horizon League title.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local athletes at the collegiate level received good news this past Monday when the NCAA granted all spring-sport athletes an additional year of eligibility.



YSU baseball coach Dan Bertolini is grateful that his players are getting the extra year, but it’s certainly impacting the logistics of the program moving forward. The Penguins were off to one of their best starts in program history this spring with a 7-7 record and series wins over Houston, Abilene Christian, and N.C. Central before the season was canceled.

“They saw that we were having success and now this is, we’ve talked about it all year kind of dealing with adversity and that there’s going to be times that we’re going to have to push through some tough times and this is just one of those times.

Bertolini is now faced with the tough task of managing next year’s roster with that extra year of eligibility. Division I teams are allowed 35 players on the roster, 27 of which can be on scholarship.

“The NCAA has made it a point that they’re going to eliminate the seniors basically from that scholarship pool,” said Bertolini.

So the seniors will not count against the roster or scholarship numbers for next year.

Of the seven seniors for YSU, at least five are for sure coming back, regardless of the financial situation.

“You can give them zero [dollars] to what they were on last year [scholarship-wise],” said Bertolini. “Obviously we’re going to do our best to make sure that our guys get what they’ve earned in their careers and try to keep them where they were at but still there’s a lot of things that we gotta figure out.”

The good news for Bertolini is a small recruiting class coming in, with just three players signed for next season. So basically the same team is coming back with one of the best pitching staffs in the conference.

“Very rarely do you get a re-do on the year, get to restart and have everyone back,” said Bertolini.. “I know our guys were excited to get into Horizon League play and have a chance to win an Horizon League Championship and that’s why we do this. That’s why these seniors are coming back is because they feel like we have a team that can win a Horizon League Championship.”