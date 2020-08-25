‘Very disappointing for Grant’: Browns head coach responds to Delpit’s injury

BEREA (WJW)-The Browns confirmed to the media on Tuesday, the tough news that had been circulating in media circles. Another injury that will cost a player significant time. Rookie defensive back Grant Delpit has a ruptured Achilles tendon and will need surgery. His season is done. “Very disappointing for Grant. We will be there to support him as he goes through his rehab”, said head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“This was a kid I was with when he came into LSU”, said former LSU Tiger and Browns receiver Odell Beckham. The long time receiver stated further that this injury is a part of football and he said he will be there for Delpit every step of the way in his recovery.

The team saw an encouraging sign during the practice. Defensive back Kevin Johnson, who suffered a lacerated liver in practice last week, was on the sidelines checking out his teammates. He is now on the better side of a hospital stay after the injury, which happened when a teammate fell on him.

Beckham said he is in a good place in year two with the Browns. He feels more comfortable and, yes, his physical capabilities are ramped up after off season surgery and rehab. As for his relationship with coach Stefanski, Beckham said they text often and have good exchanges about football. Beckham said he is excited about the capabilities for the team this season. Beckham was complimentary of qb Baker Mayfield and joked that #6 is in better shape. “He’s got a four pack now”. He was asked how to keep all the Browns playmakers happy? “I think you just throw for 600 yards and rush for 200 every game and everyone will be happy”. So, what if that doesn’t happen? “Just win”.

Stefanski said they have done a lot of installation to date of the teams concepts and plays. Its kinda the dog days of camp right now. The team has Wednesday off and , then come Thursday things will speed up a little as the season is less than 3 weeks away.