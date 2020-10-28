Ventura’s back to lead Maplewood girls

Maplewood Rockets

Coach: Mark Yoder

2019-20 Record: 22-2 (15-1, NAC)

Returning Starters: Juniors – Marissa Ventura, Baylie Starcher and Hannah Gaylog

…Coach Yoder’s group won the 2020 NAC championship by finishing the season with a 15-1 league mark. Last February, the Lady Rockets were upset in the District Semifinals by Bristol (47-35). The two teams had split their regular season meetings by narrow margins in each contest.

The Lady Rockets won 22 of their 24 games last season. “We need to play an aggressive full court defense,” indicates Yoder. “We need to make a high percentage of our three-point shots also this season.”

A trio of juniors – Marissa Ventura (21.8 ppg, 6.2 spg, 5.6 rpg, 2.4 apg), Baylie Starcher (10.0 ppg, 3.9 apg, 3.3 rpg) and Hannah Gaylog (2.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg) – return to lead Maplewood this season.

2020-21 Schedule

Maplewood

Nov. 24 – Chaney

Nov. 28 – at McDonald

Nov. 30 – at Fairport Harding

Dec. 3 – at Lordstown

Dec. 7 – Windham

Dec. 10 – Mathews

Dec. 14 – Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 17 – Southington

Dec. 21 – at Bristol

Jan. 4 – Heartland Christian

Jan. 7 – at Badger

Jan. 11 – Fairport Harding

Jan. 14 – Lordstown

Jan. 16 – Lakeview

Jan. 21 – at Windham

Jan. 23 – at Mineral Ridge

Jan. 25 – at Mathews

Jan. 28 – at Pymatuning Valley

Feb. 1 – at Southington

Feb. 4 – Bristol

Feb. 8 – at St. John

Feb. 11 – Badger