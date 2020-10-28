Ventura’s back to lead Maplewood girls

Maplewood Rockets
Coach: Mark Yoder
2019-20 Record: 22-2 (15-1, NAC)
Returning Starters: Juniors – Marissa Ventura, Baylie Starcher and Hannah Gaylog
…Coach Yoder’s group won the 2020 NAC championship by finishing the season with a 15-1 league mark. Last February, the Lady Rockets were upset in the District Semifinals by Bristol (47-35). The two teams had split their regular season meetings by narrow margins in each contest.
The Lady Rockets won 22 of their 24 games last season. “We need to play an aggressive full court defense,” indicates Yoder. “We need to make a high percentage of our three-point shots also this season.”
A trio of juniors – Marissa Ventura (21.8 ppg, 6.2 spg, 5.6 rpg, 2.4 apg), Baylie Starcher (10.0 ppg, 3.9 apg, 3.3 rpg) and Hannah Gaylog (2.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg) – return to lead Maplewood this season.
2020-21 Schedule
Maplewood
Nov. 24 – Chaney
Nov. 28 – at McDonald
Nov. 30 – at Fairport Harding
Dec. 3 – at Lordstown
Dec. 7 – Windham
Dec. 10 – Mathews
Dec. 14 – Pymatuning Valley
Dec. 17 – Southington
Dec. 21 – at Bristol
Jan. 4 – Heartland Christian
Jan. 7 – at Badger
Jan. 11 – Fairport Harding
Jan. 14 – Lordstown
Jan. 16 – Lakeview
Jan. 21 – at Windham
Jan. 23 – at Mineral Ridge
Jan. 25 – at Mathews
Jan. 28 – at Pymatuning Valley
Feb. 1 – at Southington
Feb. 4 – Bristol
Feb. 8 – at St. John
Feb. 11 – Badger