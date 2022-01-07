LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Liberty players scored in double figures as the Leopards got the best of their MVAC rival LaBrae 70-60 Friday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Liberty led by five after the first quarter but stretched their lead to double digits at the half 37-26 and never looked back.

The Leopards were led by D’Andre Venters, who had 19 points, while James Davis had 13 and Rashad Chambers added 11.

For LaBrae, Tre’Von Drake had a game-high 23 points while Devin Carter had 16.