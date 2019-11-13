Velasquez stepping down as Lowellville head football coach

Veteran Doug Velasquez has announced that he is stepping down as head football coach at Lowellville.

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran Doug Velasquez has announced that he is stepping down as head football coach at Lowellville.

He is leaving the Rockets to spend time with family and also to focus on being the head wrestling coach at Columbiana High School, where he is also a teacher.

This fall, Velasquez led Lowellville to a record of 6-4, to its first winning season since 2013. In four seasons heading up the program, he amassed a record of 13-26.

He previously served as head coach at Mineral Ridge for one season in 2013, posting a mark of 5-5.

Prior to that, Velasquez served as an assistant coach at Boardman, Beaver Local, Salem, Springfield, Struthers and Ursuline.