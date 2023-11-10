MARLINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – #5 VASJ (9-3) takes on #1 Ursuline (12-0) in the Division III, Region 9 Playoffs Friday night. Ursuline defeated defending state-champion Canfield last week.

Ursuline’s Joe Balog got the Irish on the board with a touchdown run in the first quarter. the 14-yard score would be the only points of the first half in the game.

Ursuline took a 6-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, a John Frangos touchdown reception from Jack Ericson extended the Ursuline lead to 13-0.

The Irish closed out the third quarter with a 20-0 lead following an Ericson touchdown pass to Ty-Req Donlow.

Early in the fourth quarter, a Jy’Quise Liason interception stopped a Vikings touchdown threat, but left Ursuline with the ball at their own one-yard line. That’s when Ericson connected with Devonte Taylor for a 99-yard touchdown pass.

Trailing 27-0 in the fourth quarter, the Vikings have put together three touchdowns in four minutes in the final frame, including a 99-yard score of their own to pull within one score.

Ursuline currently leads 27-20 in the fourth quarter as of the last update.

This is a rematch from the regular season when Ursuline defeated VASJ in week eight.

The winner will advance to play the winner of #7 Chardon vs. #3 Aurora.