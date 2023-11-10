MARLINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – #5 VASJ (9-3) takes on #1 Ursuline (12-0) in the Division III, Region 9 Playoffs Friday night. Ursuline defeated defending state-champion Canfield last week.
Ursuline’s Joe Balog got the Irish on the board with a touchdown run in the first quarter. the 14-yard score would be the only points of the first half in the game.
Ursuline took a 6-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Midway through the third quarter, a John Frangos touchdown reception from Jack Ericson extended the Ursuline lead to 13-0.
The Irish closed out the third quarter with a 20-0 lead following an Ericson touchdown pass to Ty-Req Donlow.
Early in the fourth quarter, a Jy’Quise Liason interception stopped a Vikings touchdown threat, but left Ursuline with the ball at their own one-yard line. That’s when Ericson connected with Devonte Taylor for a 99-yard touchdown pass.
Trailing 27-0 in the fourth quarter, the Vikings have put together three touchdowns in four minutes in the final frame, including a 99-yard score of their own to pull within one score.
Ursuline currently leads 27-20 in the fourth quarter as of the last update.
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
This is a rematch from the regular season when Ursuline defeated VASJ in week eight.
The winner will advance to play the winner of #7 Chardon vs. #3 Aurora.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.