YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline puts their perfect record to the test against the Vikings of Villa-Angela St. Joseph Friday night.

Trailing 6-0 in the first quarter, Joe Balog’s long touchdown run gave Ursuline a 7-6 lead after the first frame.

After VASJ retook the lead, Tairan Davis’ pick six put the Irish back in front, 14-12.

A Christian Lynch touchdown run gave Ursuline its third lead of the first half, 21-18. The Irish took that three point lead into halftime.

D.C. Ferrell returned the opening kickoff of the second half to give Ursuline a 10-point lead with seconds of the start of the third quarter.

Leading by ten in the fourth quarter, Lynch found the endzone again to give the Irish a three-possession lead midway through the final frame.

Ursuline currently leads 35-18 in the fourth quarter as of the last update.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Ursuline (7-0) will host Chaney next week.