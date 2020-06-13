Varner takes early 1-shot lead over Spieth at Colonial

From right, Zac Blair, Harold Varner III and caddie Rick Wynn observe a moment of silence to pay their respects to the memory of George Floyd on the 16th hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, June 12, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – One spectator tried to sneak into Colonial on Friday, and it was hard to blame him with all the birdies and big names in contention.

Harold Varner III opened with a triple bogey and still managed a 66 for a one-shot lead. Right behind was Jordan Spieth.

Rory McIlroy bogeyed the last hole and still shot 63. He was two shots behind, with Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas in the mix.

The PGA Tour has returned after three months because of the pandemic. If the opening round felt like the first day of school, Friday was a small step toward normalcy, even without fans.