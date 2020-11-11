Vannoy’s 1st season at Greenville could be a special one

Greenville Trojans

Coach: Scot Vannoy

2019-20 Record: 8-16 (5-11, Region 5)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Ben Cano, Landon Bielata, Jonah Lents and Evan Cianci. Junior – Jalen Ritzert.

Greenville is seeking improvement after back-to-back eight win seasons with five starters returning including senior Ben Cano – who averaged 20.5 points per game as a junior. Cano’s classmates Landon Bielata (7.9 ppg), Evan Cianci (5.5 ppg) and Jonah Lentz (5.0 ppg) all return. Junior Jalen Ritzert (5 ppg) also will be back in the fold. Look for Josh Reeves (SR), Brady Kincaid (JR) and Logan Lentz (SO) to all step into more significant roles this season.

“As the new head coach, it will be my job to get everyone on the same page. I believe we have the athletes and the skills to be very competitive in our region and non-conference schedule,” Coach Vannoy said.

Vannoy added, “Our substitutes will have to be ready to come in and not skip a beat. We have a good group of seniors that have tons of playing experience. I believe this team should be above .500 in region and overall play.”

2020-21 Schedule

Dec. 11 – at Lakeview

Dec. 14 – at Neshannock

Dec. 16 – Wilmington

Dec. 18 – at Sharon

Dec. 22 – Franklin

Jan. 8 – Hickory

Jan. 12 – at Sharpsville

Jan. 14 – at Slippery Rock

Jan. 15 – Northwestern

Jan. 19 – Grove City

Jan. 22 – at Wilmington

Jan. 23 – Neshannock

Jan. 26 – Sharon

Jan. 28 – at Franklin

Feb. 2 – at Hickory

Feb. 5 – Sharpsville

Feb. 9 – Slippery Rock

Feb. 11 – Girard

Feb. 13 – Lakeview

Feb. 16 – at Grove City

Feb. 18 – Conneaut