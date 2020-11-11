Vannoy’s 1st season at Greenville could be a special one

Greenville Trojans
Coach: Scot Vannoy
2019-20 Record: 8-16 (5-11, Region 5)
Returning Starters: Seniors – Ben Cano, Landon Bielata, Jonah Lents and Evan Cianci. Junior – Jalen Ritzert.
Greenville is seeking improvement after back-to-back eight win seasons with five starters returning including senior Ben Cano – who averaged 20.5 points per game as a junior. Cano’s classmates Landon Bielata (7.9 ppg), Evan Cianci (5.5 ppg) and Jonah Lentz (5.0 ppg) all return. Junior Jalen Ritzert (5 ppg) also will be back in the fold. Look for Josh Reeves (SR), Brady Kincaid (JR) and Logan Lentz (SO) to all step into more significant roles this season.
“As the new head coach, it will be my job to get everyone on the same page. I believe we have the athletes and the skills to be very competitive in our region and non-conference schedule,” Coach Vannoy said.
Vannoy added, “Our substitutes will have to be ready to come in and not skip a beat. We have a good group of seniors that have tons of playing experience. I believe this team should be above .500 in region and overall play.”
2020-21 Schedule
Dec. 11 – at Lakeview
Dec. 14 – at Neshannock
Dec. 16 – Wilmington
Dec. 18 – at Sharon
Dec. 22 – Franklin
Jan. 8 – Hickory
Jan. 12 – at Sharpsville
Jan. 14 – at Slippery Rock
Jan. 15 – Northwestern
Jan. 19 – Grove City
Jan. 22 – at Wilmington
Jan. 23 – Neshannock
Jan. 26 – Sharon
Jan. 28 – at Franklin
Feb. 2 – at Hickory
Feb. 5 – Sharpsville
Feb. 9 – Slippery Rock
Feb. 11 – Girard
Feb. 13 – Lakeview
Feb. 16 – at Grove City
Feb. 18 – Conneaut