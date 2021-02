Kylie Bentley, senior at Hubbard High School, photo courtesy of Kevin Hogue Director of Athletics

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard senior Kylie Bentley finished in fourth place at the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association girls state championships on Saturday.

It is the second straight year that Bentley has finished fourth.

Bentley won two matches Saturday, one by pin and one on points before being topped in the semifinals.

She picked up an injury and was unable to compete in the third-place match.

Bentley is the first two-time placer at the girls state championship from Hubbard.