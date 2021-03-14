Valley wrestler falls in state championship; one of six local medalist

Beaver Local's Logan Ours fell in the Division II 145-pound state championship on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local wrestler Logan Ours fell in the Division II 145-pound state championship Sunday to Graham Local’s Alex Martin, finishing second in the state.

Ours finishes the season 33-1.

In all, six local wrestlers medaled across the three divisions.

In Division I, Colin Roberts took third place in the 138-pound weight class after topping Lancaster’s Jacob Reed in a 5-4 decision.

Also in Division I, Boardman’s Jake Powell finished fourth. Powell fell in his 285-pound third place match against Ethan Green of Fremont Ross.

Elsewhere in Division II action, West Branch senior Kenny Marra finished sixth in the 220-pound weight class. Marra lost his fifth place match with Reese Skaggs of St. Clairesville.

A pair of South Range wrestlers took home fifth place finishes in Division III.

Michael Markulin topped Fairview’s Jack Elmore with a 9-8 decision in his fifth place showdown. Logan Cormell followed suit with a win against Edison’s Remington Bauer 5-3.