BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – #1 ranked bantam amateur boxer in the country and Valley native Zion Hensley dropped her first fight on Saturday, falling to Danica Reye in a decision.

The fight was part of the “Magical Night of Amateur Boxing” at the Magic Tree Pub & Eatery in Boardman. The card featured 15 amateur fights.

Hensley was undefeated coming into the fight and is the reigning 2021 USA National Boxing Champion and a Junior Olympic Champion in the 90 pound division.

Reyes is a three-time national champion.