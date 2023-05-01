The latest softball state poll was released on Monday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four teams from the Valley remain ranked in the latest Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches poll released on Monday.

Austintown-Fitch, Canfield, South Range and Champion were all ranked in the top 10 of their respective divisions.

Division I

Holland Springfield Watkins Memorial Anthony Wayne Austintown Fitch Oak Hills Gahanna Lincoln Lebanon Perrysburg Teays Valley Lancaster

Division II

Athens Marlington Canfield Unioto Madison Kenton Ridge Jonathan Alder Greenville John Glenn Sheridan

Division III

Wheelersburg Fairview Indian Lake Champion South Range Portsmouth West Carlisle North Union Triway Keystone

Division IV