YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four teams from the Valley remain ranked in the latest Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches poll released on Monday.

Austintown-Fitch, Canfield, South Range and Champion were all ranked in the top 10 of their respective divisions.

Division I

  1. Holland Springfield
  2. Watkins Memorial
  3. Anthony Wayne
  4. Austintown Fitch
  5. Oak Hills
  6. Gahanna Lincoln
  7. Lebanon
  8. Perrysburg
  9. Teays Valley
  10. Lancaster

Division II

  1. Athens
  2. Marlington
  3. Canfield
  4. Unioto
  5. Madison
  6. Kenton Ridge
  7. Jonathan Alder
  8. Greenville
  9. John Glenn
  10. Sheridan

Division III

  1. Wheelersburg
  2. Fairview
  3. Indian Lake
  4. Champion
  5. South Range
  6. Portsmouth West
  7. Carlisle
  8. North Union
  9. Triway
  10. Keystone

Division IV

  1. Strasburg-Franklin
  2. Minster
  3. Hopewell-Loudon
  4. Mechanicsburg
  5. Covington
  6. Conotton Valley
  7. Portsmouth Notre Dame
  8. Russia
  9. Danville
  10. Lincolnview