YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four teams from the Valley remain ranked in the latest Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches poll released on Monday.
Austintown-Fitch, Canfield, South Range and Champion were all ranked in the top 10 of their respective divisions.
Division I
- Holland Springfield
- Watkins Memorial
- Anthony Wayne
- Austintown Fitch
- Oak Hills
- Gahanna Lincoln
- Lebanon
- Perrysburg
- Teays Valley
- Lancaster
Division II
- Athens
- Marlington
- Canfield
- Unioto
- Madison
- Kenton Ridge
- Jonathan Alder
- Greenville
- John Glenn
- Sheridan
Division III
- Wheelersburg
- Fairview
- Indian Lake
- Champion
- South Range
- Portsmouth West
- Carlisle
- North Union
- Triway
- Keystone
Division IV
- Strasburg-Franklin
- Minster
- Hopewell-Loudon
- Mechanicsburg
- Covington
- Conotton Valley
- Portsmouth Notre Dame
- Russia
- Danville
- Lincolnview